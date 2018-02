Read count: * Share Print

“Tradewise Gibraltar Chess Festival 2018” is over. Levon Aronian ended in a draw with American player Hikaru Nakamura and Lilit Mkrtchyan with Italian Luca Morini. Seven Armenian chess players, including Aronian, scored 7.5 points in the final ranking list. Aronian took the 4th place with additional rates, while Lilit Mkrtchyan took 98th place with 5,5 points. Ashot HAKOBYAN

