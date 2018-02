On February 2, the Kurdish community of Armenia held a protest action in front of the UN Office in Yerevan. The aim of the protest was to voice about the crimes committed by Turkey in Afrin.

They were chanting “Terrorist Erdogan”, demanding from the UN and world powers not to keep silent.

Knyaz Hasanov, the Kurdish community representative, stated that the Turkish Armed Forces planes bombarded the Afrin city and the peaceful population of the surrounding villages with banned weapons.