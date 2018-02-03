‘Arsenal’ includes Henrikh Mkhitaryan in European League list

London’s “Arsenal” midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been included in the list of European League matches following the closing of the winter transfer window. This is reported by UEFA’s official website.

Mkhitaryan, who wears the 7th jersey in the Premier League, will play under 77 number in “Arsenal”. According to the UEFA rules, different players do not have the right to appear under the same number in the same season. Alexis Sanchez has played under the 7th number in one of the Europa League 2017/2018 season meetings within “Arsenal”.

Ashot HAKOBYAN