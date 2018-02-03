EU trains business membership organisations in Armenia to help entrepreneurs be more efficient

Around 13 Armenian business membership organisations gathered this week in the country’s capital Yerevan. They attended the first round of the three-week Academy for Armenian Business Membership Organisations (BMOs), organised with the support from the EU4Business project on “Support to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Development in Armenia” (SMEDA).

The participants will learn international best expertise on how to become an efficient organisational unit that supports, guides and advises small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The BMO Academy will last three weeks, with the first two weeks dedicated to training on BMO capacity building in internal and external communication strategy, public relations, enhancing lobbying and advocacy skills and increasing membership. It will be followed by on-the-job training and coaching and a study tour week to an EU country to become familiar with EU BMOs’ experience and best practices.

The trainings will be run by two international experts with in-depth expertise in organisation development and practical work with BMOs in EU countries.

The EU4Business SMEDA project supports the improvement of the business and investment climate for SMEs in Armenia. It aims to strengthen the private sector, support SME coordination mechanisms and foster links between research institutions and the private sector, as well as providing access to finance for SMEs.