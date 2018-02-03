Levon Aronian winner of Gibraltar tournament with tie-break

At the international “Tradewise Chess Festival” in Gibraltar, where Levon Aronian divided 1-7 places by 7.5 points and took the 4th place with additional points at the end of the main fight, according to the rules of the tournament, a tie-break was held between the first four players.

Aronian defeated Hungarian Richard Rapport with 2: 0, and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave gained a victory over Hikaru Nakamura, representing the USA by 2.5:1.5 score. In the final Aronian-Vachier-Lagrave fight ended with the victory of Armenian grandmaster, by 2.5: 1.5, and Levon Aronian took another victory in major international tournaments.

Ashot HAKOBYAN