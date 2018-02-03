On 2 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund executive director Ara Vardanyan, the fund’s deputy director Ararat Khlghatyan and representative of the Tashir Group of Companies Narek Karapetyan.

The meeting addressed issues related to the implementation of diverse projects in Artsakh.

President Sahakyan highlighted that the Tashir Group of Companies and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan always paid particular attention to Artsakh, and numerous programs of strategic importance were implemented in our republic with their direct involvement, voicing hope of continuing the high-level cooperation in future too.

State minister Arayik Haroutyunyan, minister of labor, social affairs and resettlement Samvel Avanesyan attended the meeting.

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President