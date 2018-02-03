‘Aliyev is conscious he cannot give his society the promised’: political scientist

“It seemed to Azerbaijan it could throw Vienna and Saint Petersburg Agreements into the bin, but after the OSCE-Azerbaijan explanations it had to agree on the realization of that provision at least formally”, explained political scientist Stepan Safaryan, referring to the agreement between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on adding the number of the monitoring missioners of OSCE on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border by 7, in Krakow recently. “After resistance Azerbaijan at last agreed, which, naturally, it did not want to do”, he noticed.

Speaking about the weapons supply to Azerbaijan by Russia, Stepan Safaryan explained that it is perceived as a message for breaking the ceasefire by Azerbaijan: “Russia endeavors to keep its powerful and exceptional influence on the conflicting parties. Aliyev in turn, is conscious he is not able to give his society the promised neither through military and nor political resolution, that is – giving all.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN