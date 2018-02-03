Henrikh Mkhitaryan takes just ONE game to equal Alexis Sanchez assist tally – Metro

Henrikh Mkhitaryan provided three assists on a dream home debut as Arsenal cruised to a 5-1 victory over Everton at the Emirates Stadium. Metro reports.

The Armenian international joined the Gunners last month from Manchester United in a swap deal which saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.

Mkhitaryan struggled to showcase his creative talents under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford but the early evidence suggests he will thrive under Arsene Wenger.

After an encouraging cameo performance against Swansea in midweek, the 29-year-old took just six minutes to lay on Aaaron Ramsey’s opener, latching onto fellow home debutant Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s and lashing a low centre across goal for the Welshman to tap home.