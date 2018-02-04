EU supports cross-country skiing festival in Armenia to promote tourism sector development

The European Union Delegation to Armenia, in cooperation with the Armenian Ski Federation, is organising the Cross-Country Ski Festival on 3-4 February in the rural community of Ashotsq in the country’s Shirak region.

The weekend-long event will offer skiing masterclasses by professional trainers, competitions and activities in the snow and games for children. It will also host ski races for men and women with special awards and nominations from the EU Ambassador to Armenia.

The festival is the latest in the series of sporting events and tournaments for children and adults organised by the Delegation of the European Union in Armenia. More information on the events can be found via the hashtag #EUSportFest on social media.