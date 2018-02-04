Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 13:39 | February 4 2018
13:39 | February 4 2018

1500 gunshots towards Armenian soldiers

1500 gunshots towards Armenian soldiers

The operative and tactical situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border has been relatively peaceful since January 28 to February 3. During the mentioned time the adversary has violated the ceasefire for around 150 times, shooting 1500 times towards Armenian soldiers.

The front keeping military units have prevailingly refrained from giving a response and undertaken necessary measures for organizing the preservation of the military positions confidently.

Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Military

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook