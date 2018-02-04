1500 gunshots towards Armenian soldiers

The operative and tactical situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border has been relatively peaceful since January 28 to February 3. During the mentioned time the adversary has violated the ceasefire for around 150 times, shooting 1500 times towards Armenian soldiers.

The front keeping military units have prevailingly refrained from giving a response and undertaken necessary measures for organizing the preservation of the military positions confidently.

Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh