Will Mkhitaryan bring more benefit to “Arsenal” than Sanchez to “Manchester United”?

The discussions around the leader of the National Team of Armenia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Alexis Sanchez still continue. As stated by the former chief coach of English “Hall City” and the National Team of Russia, Leonid Slutski, Mkhitaryan may become the new revelation of the last part of Premier League by his motivation and mastery. “It is still a big question who will bring more benefit: Mkhitaryan to “Arsenal”, or Sanchez to “Manchester United”. I am very happy for Mkhitaryan, that he appeared in a team in complement with his mentality and spirit. He can become the new revelation of the recent part of the Premier League by his mastery and motivation. There will be no similar pressure on Mkhitaryan in the new team as it was the case with Aubameyang. Henrikh is a stable footballer, he will balance the attacking and defending positions of “Arsenal”. Aubameyang is also a good player, but he should be integrated into the team yet”, explains Slutski.

Ashot HAKOBYAN