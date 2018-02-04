Does Mourinho already feel lack of Henrikh Mkhitaryan?

European media have assumed that Jose Mourinho already feels the lack of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Referring to the defeat by 0: 2 score in the match against “Tottenham” within the last round of the Premier League, and analyzing the actions of Alexis Sanchez, the Chilean player who came to replace Mkhitaryan during that match, football press has concluded that Mourinho must have been already “missing” Heno.

Sanchez demonstrated a terrible performance at the English Premier League within his first days in the “Manchester United” team. Statistics state: the Chilean player did not score during the whole match and, compared to his teammates, he was the one to lose the ball the most. And the episode where Dele Alli passes the ball through his legs, the majority considers silly. Another terrible fact: Sanchez, who was invited to strengthen the attacking line of “Red Devils”, touched the ball in the opponent’s penalty area only twice within 90 minutes.

So, the press reports that Alexis Sanchez must be ashamed to be paid in “Manchester United”.

Ashot HAKOBYAN