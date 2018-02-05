Sotk-Karvachar roadway difficult to pass

According to the Ministry of ES of RA on February 5 by 13:00 roads in Armenia are mainly passable.

Sotk-Karvachar roadway is difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on Vardenyats Pass.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the general department of the Republic of Northern Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for all types of vehicles.