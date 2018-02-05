100s of people published on social media about Afrin operation imprisoned in Turkey

Today marks the 17th day of Turkey’s military operation “Olive Branch” in Afrin city of Syria, resided by Kurds.

The Ministry of Interior of Turkey has published data on the imprisonment of people accused of “propagating terrorism” in their publications on social networks about the operation during this time. Pursuant to the mentioned data, 449 have been accused of terrorism propaganda and are kept in detention, as well as 124 protesters boycotting in the street have been imprisoned.

Let us remind you that Turkey’s Armed Forces and the “Free Syrian Forces” enjoying the support of the official Ankara invaded Syria’s Afrin enclave under Kurdish control on January 20.

The ultimate goal of operation “Olive Branch” is to win back the 30 km territory of Syria bordering with Turkey from the Kurds and found a security zone there.

Source: Ermenihaber.am