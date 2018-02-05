The fields of Swiss interest in Armenia

Swiss businessmen are primarily interested in Armenian winemaking, mines and the sun, that is – solar energy production in Armenia. Armenian Development Fund organized “Armenia-Switzerland” business meeting.

The President of National Council of Switzerland, Dominique de Buman informed that Swiss-Armenian economic relations have enlarged and 2017 statistics mirror the mentioned. As explained by Mr. Buman, he has met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in Davos, during an economic forum and the priority questions which have been discussed are the agriculture and industrial equipment.

It is the 5th time Mr. Burman visits Armenia, as to his impression, there is an economic advancement in Armenia and this, according to him, should reduce the emigration from Armenia and establish an economic situation for the population to stay in Armenia.

Asked what tangible results have been recorded due to Swiss-Armenian collaboration, which can serve as an impetus and, as stated by Mr. Buman himself, for the population not to emigrate, he responded: “I take 3 fields I named and mention the field of industrial equipment: today in the morning the new branch of salt production factory opened, where Swiss participance is at present. The equipment is brought from Switzerland. The equipment is beautiful and new. Workplaces are created.”

Swiss are also interested in agriculture, winemaking in particular. Mr. Buman said: “Armenia has a high-quality wine and raw material. I think new technologies can be brought from Switzerland by exchange, due to which the wine can be produced in a new way and become competitive. There are winemaking associations here which work by Swiss technologies. This is another field of development.”

Mr. Buman passed to the 3rd field, which is the renewable energy sector: “From this perspective, I should speak about the reservoir being built in Armenia, which will open in a year. Swiss equipment is used here now.”

Referring to solar energy, Mr. Buman informed that Switzerland has decided to withdraw from nuclear energy production and Switzerland needs solar energy panels: “Those panels are produced not in Switzerland, but mainly in China.”

As Mr. Buman assured, an opportunity of making those panels in Armenia is created now.

Nelly BABAYAN