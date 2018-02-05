Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 19:36 | February 5 2018
Georgia and EU have excellent relations: Mogherini

Georgia and the European Union have excellent relations and we welcome the success of this country. “Gruzia Online” reports that this was stated by EU High Representative Federica Mogherini at the session of the Georgia-EU Association Council.

According to the Georgian government staff, the Georgian delegation discussed the reforms carried out in the country last year in detail at the session. The EU High Representative welcomed the achievements.

“Local self-government elections in Georgia were held in line with international standards. It was confirmed by the OSCE / ODIHR”, Mogherini said.

