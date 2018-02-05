‘Yelq’ protests inflation

“Yelq” bloc march, “No to inflation”, launched shortly before.

Edmon Marukyan, a member of the “Yelq” faction, said the authorities organized parliamentary hearings after their previous march: “In reality, they were ridiculed, just a ridiculous event, during which it turned out that scientists found that butter is more useful than the vegetable oil, and this is the reason why butter price has increased. After that, the Prime Minister was asked about the reason for price increase, he said the situation is worse in neighboring countries, our economy is growing, inflation is lower than in neighboring countries”.

According to Marukyan, the Prime Minister spreads false information: says that petrol is more expensive in neighboring countries, Georgia, but that is not the case: “He says, if petrol price has increased you can use gas, if gas price has increased you can travel on foot, this has become something humorous, they say shoes are expensive as well, so it has become difficult to go on foot. This indicates the fact that we have inadequate authorities that are cut off from the real life of a citizen, we should put these authorities into their place through this mobilization, and results of these processes.

We have said that price increases after January 1, are a result of the excise tax increases, price increases up to January 1 were the result of international prices. This cynicism is that these days they increase the prices of petrol again. Our approach is as follows: nothing can be done without public pressure, mobilization of citizens, without that pressure on the authorities”.

He said that they have clear steps, and approaches, which they are utilizing one by one to implement that pressure.

Marukyan noted that tomorrow an extraordinary session will be convened with a sole agenda: to change the Tax Code.

He assured that as a result of joint actions they will achieve changes: “We must have civil consciousness, we must have fighters, who have self-confidence, who trust their actions, their power. Believe that this mobilization can make its effect”.

