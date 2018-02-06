‘Yelq’ to collect needed signatures, ‘Tsarukyan’ alliance joins signature collection

During the National Assembly session, the head of the oppositional “Yelq” faction Nikol Pashinyan announced what yesterday he had said during the march against the inflation. They are initiating a petition to convene an extraordinary session of the National Assembly on February 16 and to make a number of amendments to the Tax Code.

Signatures of 27 MPs are needed to be able to convene an extraordinary meeting. He urged the MPs to sign the form.

Deputy of the “Tsarukyan” faction, National Assembly Vice Speaker Mikayel Melkumyan stated that their faction will join the petition. He said that although the government organized hearings, the solutions were delayed. “They said cosmetic solutions but they do not even implement those cosmetic solutions”.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov responded: “Heavens! We are going to have more National Assembly hearings”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN