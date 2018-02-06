Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:34 | February 6 2018
Donald Trump calls Adam Schiff ‘liar and leaker’

President Donald Trump accused Rep. Adam Schiff of leaking sensitive information.

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!” Trump tweeted.

Schiff responded on Twitter.

“Mr. President, I see you’ve had a busy morning of “Executive Time.” Instead of tweeting false smears, the American people would appreciate it if you turned off the TV and helped solve the funding crisis, protected Dreamers or…really anything else,” he tweeted.

 

 

