Iran closest to Armenia among neighbors : Envoy – IRNA

‘Armenia has the closest and the most cordial ties with Iran compared to relations with its other neighbors,’ Artashes Tumanyan told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in this southern Iranian city.

‘Armenia can be a highway to give access to foreign investors particularly the Iranians,’ Tumanyan said.

Tumanyan, who travelled to Bushehr to visit economic capacities of this southern port city, expressed hope that a boost in Armenia-Iran ties would lead to making joint investment in third countries.

The worth of annual trade exchange between Iran and Armenia is 300 million dollars. The two countries cooperate most in the issues of gas and energy.