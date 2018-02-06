Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:05 | February 6 2018
20:05 | February 6 2018

ANCA issues call against using Turkish Airlines

The Armenian National Committee of America has issued a strong call upon the people in the United States, urging them to avoid using the travel services of Turkish airlines.

“Fly TurkishAirlines if you’re into enriching its majority shareholder, the journalist jailing, dissent crushing, church stealing, Christian oppressing, pastor kidnapping, #Cyprus occupying, Kurd killing, Armenian, Greek, Assyrian Genocide denying RT_Erdogan regime,” reads the organization’s recently published statement on Twitter.

