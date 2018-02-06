ANCA Glendale honors Armenian American police officers

On Wednesday evening, January 31 the Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale hosted an appreciation dinner in order to recognize the courageous service of the Armenian American men and women serving in the Glendale Police Department, who risk their lives to protect the City of Glendale, and it’s many diverse residents. The event was held at the Glendale Youth Center.

Notable attendees included Archpriest Komitas Torosian, Glendale City Mayor Vartan Gharpetian, Councilmembers Paula Devine and Zareh Sinanyan, Glendale City Clerk Ardy Kassakhian and City Treasurer Raffi Manoukian; Crescenta Valley Town Council President Harry Leon; Interim Glendale City Manager Yasmin Beers and Interim Chief of Police Carl Povilaitis; several commissioners, and representatives from local community based organizations, including St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, Armenian Cultural Foundation Glendale Chapter, Armenian Relief Society Glendale “Sepan” Chapter, Homenetmen Glendale “Ararat” Chapter, Armenian Bar Association and Armenian Youth Federation Glendale “Roupen” Chapter.

In his remarks, ANCA Glendale Chair, Artin Manoukian stated, “I speak for all of us when I say that it is not only an honor but a privilege to be surrounded by our city’s officers who put their lives on the line to make sure that we are able to live peacefully and work towards bettering our community. We thank you for the sacrifices you make every day, and we want you to know that the Armenian community not only respects but recognizes the hard work you do.”

He added, “it would be a great win for the city of Glendale to encourage more young Armenians to consider careers in law enforcement, host community events to develop leadership skills, and ensure Armenians in uniform have the tools they need to achieve leadership positions in the rank and file of our police force.”

Certificates recognizing their courageous service and ANCA Glendale pins were individually presented to each Armenian American lieutenant, sergeant, detective and officer by the ANCA Glendale board members.

In his closing remarks, Interim Chief of Police Carl Povilaitis stated, “I’d like to thank the ANCA for honoring the Armenian American officers. Glendale Police Department prides itself with providing a high level of service to its community, and I couldn’t be prouder of the men and women here today, who put service above self, who every day put on a uniform and a badge and go out into the community to protect our community and provide service to those who are in need, no matter who they are.”

The evening provided an opportunity for community members to forge a closer relationship with each law enforcement official. The ANCA Glendale board is grateful to have had the honor of meeting so many young men and women of Armenian descent who serve in the Glendale Police Department and looks forward to working with them in the future.

The ANCA Glendale Chapter advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels. Log on to www.ancaglendale.org for more information.