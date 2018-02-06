Consequences of Armenian-Turkish protocols

“The process of the Armenian-Turkish protocols has not been unnoticed”, National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan made such a statement in the parliament. Armenian journalists asked Dominique de Buman, Swiss National Council President, who is in Armenia on a five-day visit, about his opinion on the fact that the Armenian-Turkish reconciliation process was on the verge of collapse, noting that the ratification process of the protocols is being failed by Turkey. Let us remind that Switzerland played a major role in the reconciliation process.

The President of the Swiss National Council said that the geopolitical situation has changed much in recent years, and they can only regret this outcome. In any case, the Swiss official hopes that these documents can help “reconciliation and peace-building process”, though those are not being signed. He says the changes made in the parliaments of Armenia and Switzerland can provide new impetus to it.

Ara Babloyan added that what happened around the protocols showed the readiness of the two countries and their leaders to establish relations, and future visions: “A state that has suffered a genocide, and can be the first to set preconditions, is for peace, for signing, and another that showed a regression from democracy, overthrew those agreements. The world clearly assessed these approaches”.

Armenian-Turkish aka Zurich protocols was an agreement between Armenia and Turkey signed in 2009 which aimed to set up diplomatic relations and allow the opening of the borders between two countries.

Nelly GRIGORYAN