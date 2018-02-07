On 6 February President Bako Sahakyan visited the Republican Medical Center after Sargis and Amalya Karapetyans in Stepanakert and held a working consultation with its medical staff.

A broad range of issues related to the center’s work was on the discussion agenda.

The President highlighted that the Republican Medical Center was the leading medical institution of our country, which is binding for the personnel to perfect their professional skills incessantly and improve the medical aid and service quality, adding that the state would do the utmost to support the center.

On the same day the President also visited the building site of the new maternity hospital under construction adjacent to the Republican Medical Center and inspected the conducted activities.

State minister Arayik Haroutyunyan, healthcare minister Karine Atayan and other authorities accompanied the President.

