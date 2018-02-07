Eduard Sharmazanov to Ambassador of Iran: All efforts of giving religious nuance to NK conflict are condemnable and failed

On February 6, the RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov received Seyed Kazem Sadjadi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Armenia.

The RA NA Vice President evaluated the current level of the Armenian-Iranian relations, in that context underlining the two peoples’ centuries-old friendship.

Eduard Sharmazanov positively assessed the balanced position of the Iranian authorities in the Nagorno Karabakh problem. He has opined that all efforts of giving religious nuance to the conflict are condemnable and failed testifying as a best example of a dialogue of two big religions the Armenian-Iranian relations.

The sides also touched upon the cooperation in different spheres, particularly the boosting of the trade-economic ties.

“We are concerned about the deepening of economic relations with Iran. Both the membership of Armenia to the EEU and the signing of the RA-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement are considered to be an additional opportunity of bilateral relations,” Eduard Sharmazanov underlined.

The RA NA Vice President proposed to make frequent the meetings of the relevant committees in different formats to discuss in detail the bilateral economic agenda items.

The interlocutors also touched upon the effective use of the opportunities given by Meghri free economic zone, the improvement of the legislation assisting the investment boosting and other issues.