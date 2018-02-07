Representatives of Armenian community in Turkey invited to Istanbul Governor’s office

The leaders of the Armenian community foundations have been invited to Istanbul Governor’s office for a consultation meeting. The Meeting will be held on February 7. The Minister of Interior of Turkey, Suleyman Soylu will be present at the meeting. Among the invited persons is the Chairman of the Representative Body coordinating the elections of the Armenian Patriarch, lawyer, Sebuh Aslangil, informs “Agos” weekly, mentioning that other details on the meeting have not been received.

It is presumed that the current phase of the Armenian patriarchal election process will be discussed.

Let us remind you that the Representative Body submitted an application for conducting patriarchal elections to the Ministry of Interior in August 2017.

Having no answer from the respective bodies during the 120-day term period envisaged by law, the Representative Body appealed against the Ministry of Interior for restoring the rights last week.

