Erdogan: ‘I reminded Pope we are very sensitive towards Armenian ungrounded statements’

The President of Turkey, the President of “Justice and Development Party” (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken about the meeting with the Pope Francis of Rome taken place in Vatican on February 1, during the party conference.

As reported by Turkish “Hurriyet” newspaper’s website, Erdogan has informed that in the meeting they have also referred to the Armenian Genocide issue during which he has reminded the Pope about Turkey’s sensitivity as regards that issue. “I had another opportunity of informing him that we are very sensitive towards the Armenian ungrounded statements. I want to inform you that the Pope has a quite reasonable approach to this issue”, says Erdogan.

Source: Ermenihaber.am