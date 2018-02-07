Selina Dogan: We are a play card in Erdogan’s pocket, which he uses whenever he needs, however he wants: ‘Haykakan Zhamanak’

The Deputy of Turkish Majlis, the member of the main opposition – democratic-republican party, Selina Dogan tells about Turkey, the inner political situation, the atmosphere in the Armenian Community, details from her experience as an Armenian woman Deputy of Turkish Majlis and the expected visit to Armenia in an exclusive interview with “Haykakan Zhamanak”.

– Ms. Dogan, how will you evaluate the treatment of the authorities towards Armenian Community in the current inner political situation? Are there separate cases which show that in the later time nationalist moods have gained strength and the sole coalition partners of the incumbent party are the very nationalists?

– The President of Turkey uses Armenians. We are like a play card in Erdogan’s pocket which he uses whenever he needs and how it comes to his mind. We are like hostages in here and whoever is not able to resist, leaves Turkey. Here Armenians are very few in number to have any influence already. It is evident that the incumbent party and coalition partner nationalists are going to highlight the nationalist discourse for the sake of gaining votes. The Christian minorities will be targeted.

– In the results of the parliamentary elections you were elected as a Deputy of Majlis together with 2 other Armenians on June 7, 2015. Connection with the Community, everyday parliamentary life, what has happened during this time?

– Three Armenian members in Turkish Parliament all of a sudden and at once. For us, for the Community, it was unusual. No one even knew what it meant to have an MP, have a connection with an MP, work with them. We ourselves did not know what we were going to do in reality, where should we have known from? It took a little time from us, and then the joint activities commenced step by step. Now it is a normal process. The Armenian MPs try to raise the issues of the Armenian Community, however, it is not a situation for any practical and beneficial change to take place. Armenians are beyond Turkey’s inner political agenda, taking into consideration overall more massive issues. I got acquainted with the MPs of the incumbent party, made connections through the time. We got acquainted with each other, now I understand how important this is: even the ties with the staff of the Parliament. There are people who have never seen Armenians, they thought we had 2 noses and 4 eyes. When they get familiar, perceptions and attitude towards the whole Armenian Community changes. There has been even a situation, when they have approached me and told – you know, my grandma was an Armenian. These are extremely important changes and this work is an equally important experience to me, an important example for the young Armenians living in Turkey.