Not sure if Azerbaijan went for ultimate concession: Yerevan Press Club President

“I am not sure that Azerbaijan ultimately went for a concession. It will try to exclude the extensive presence of the observers in the borderline”, tells the President of Yerevan Press Club, Boris Navasardyan, referring to the information that an agreement was made between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on adding 7 people to the number of the OSCE monitoring missioners on Artsakh border in Krakow, in January.

He emphasizes: “If regular explosions, incidents take place on the border, because of which also peaceful residents are damaged, there is no chance that an atmosphere of bilateral trust will be formed. It is not possible to find a model of the issue resolution without it. This is the primary issue which should be solved for the negotiation process to become constructive.”

The next step, as stated by Mr. Navasardyan, is the restoration of the connection between the civil society and journalists of the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan: “They raise the trust level. Today it is difficult to count what steps should be undertaken towards peace in the conditions of the absence of that atmosphere. Any given compromise can be perceived as a weakness. There is also not trust that an in-turn compromise will be in place. Solely if trust is formed within the public, it will be transmitted to the decision makers.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN