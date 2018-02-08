East Azarbaijan Armenian Diocese invites people to rally on February 11 – IRNA

East Azarbaijan Armenian Diocese in a statement called on people to participate in the rally on February 11 demonstrations.

Archbishop of the Armenian Diocese in East Azarbaijan province Grigor Chifchian in his message on Thursday extended his congratulation on the occasion of victory of Islamic Revolution and called on all Azarbaijan’s Armenians to rally on February 11 in unison with their other compatriots.

He wrote that unity and sympathy of Iranians would be a model for world people.

East Azarbaijan’s Armenian Diocese has always issued statements on different national or religious occasions.