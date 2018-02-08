Migration should be prevented

“For us, as a political organization, it is important that social tensions and inflation decrease as a result of political rearrangements, it is important not to have the obvious gap that exists between several dozens of the rich and the majority of our citizens who have elementary everyday problems”, Sedrak Achemyan, the newly elected chairman of the Central Board of the Social Democratic Henchak Party of Armenia, told “Aravot”, referring to the expected political and structural changes.

“It is important to finally implement mechanisms to suspend migration. It is the solution of such issues that can justify any political rearrangement. The SDHP believes that despite any disagreements, it is the high time to unite and find common solutions”, said our interlocutor.