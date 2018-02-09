EU hopes talks with Azerbaijan on new agreement to end soon, Mogherini says – APA

The EU hopes negotiations with Azerbaijan on a new agreement will be concluded soon, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini at a joint news conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, following the meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council on Feb. 9, APA reports.

She said that the Azerbaijani president’s visit to Brussels last year emphasized the importance issue in this direction. “This agreement will make our cooperation even more successful,” Mogherini added.