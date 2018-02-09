Armen Ashotyan: Armenia is a bridge, but not a divisive line

On February 8, the Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan met with Felix Hett, the Director of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES)/Foundation South Caucasus Regional Office.

The Research Associate of the Regional Office for Peace and Cooperation in Europe of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Alexandra Vasileva also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the guest in the RA National Assembly, Armen Ashotyan has noted that the Committee highly assesses the partnership relations formed with the Foundation.

The sides touched upon the RA-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed recently, highlighting its role of promoting not only the political, but also the economic cooperation.

With regards to the commitment to the comprehensive development of Armenia’s partnership relations with the European Union, Armen Ashotyan has noted that being a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenia is ready to become a bridge, but not a divisive line for the convergence of the super powers’ interests.