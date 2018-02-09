Sharmazanov considers Aliyev’s latest announcement nonsensical

“Azerbaijan’s sultan has made another nonsensical announcement. It is not the first time he speaks about Yerevan, Armenia as their historical territory and of taking them back, this is an illusion. I want to refer to it from a few perspectives. It is impermissible for any country’s leader to make territorial claims and call for taking the lands back in the 21st century. If we change the names and the time, Aliyev makes the same announcements as Hitler in 30s. In the name of the Azeri sultan, we deal with Hitler of the 21st century”, told Eduard Sharmazanov, referring to Aliyev’s announcement implying that “more pressure is needed to put on Armenia”.

As stated by Mr. Sharmazanov, if we take a look from the historical perspective, then: “If he speaks about historical territories, I think, the citizens more or less aware of history would smile on it, inasmuch as before speaking about historical territories one should have a history and Azerbaijanis have not reached their 100, what history can they refer to and what historical territories..? Empty saucepan rings louder, all that can be applied in case of Azerbaijani leadership and their expressions. Azerbaijan’s sultan is better to learn from history… they had a president who had already appointed an hour when to carry out a tea party at Lake Sevan seashores, we saw who drank what and where, in the result.”

Arpine SIMONYAN