Armenia records exceptional standard in Olympic Games opening

The solemn opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games was held in PyeongChang on February 9. Parade member countries marched in the order of the Korean alphabet in the “Olympic Stadium, where Armenian delegation was the 42nd.

The honor of carrying the Armenian Tricolor was entrusted to skier Mikayel Mikayelyan. By the way, Armenia recorded an exceptional standard in the history of the Olympic Games. Mikayel is the third representative of the Mikayelyans family, who became a flag bearer in the Winter Olympics. Mikayel’s elder brother was the flag bearer of Armenian delegation in Sochi 2014, while in 1998, in Nagano, the flag of Armenia was carried by Alla Mikayelyan, Mikayel’s mother.

Ashot HAKOBYAN