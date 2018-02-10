Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 13:38 | February 10 2018
13:38 | February 10 2018

Armenia records exceptional standard in Olympic Games opening

Armenia records exceptional standard in Olympic Games opening

The solemn opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games was held in PyeongChang on February 9. Parade member countries marched in the order of the Korean alphabet in the “Olympic Stadium, where Armenian delegation was the 42nd.

The honor of carrying the Armenian Tricolor was entrusted to skier Mikayel Mikayelyan. By the way, Armenia recorded an exceptional standard in the history of the Olympic Games. Mikayel is the third representative of the Mikayelyans family, who became a flag bearer in the Winter Olympics. Mikayel’s elder brother was the flag bearer of Armenian delegation in Sochi 2014, while in 1998, in Nagano, the flag of Armenia was carried by Alla Mikayelyan, Mikayel’s mother.

Ashot HAKOBYAN

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Sport

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Author's other posts
 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook