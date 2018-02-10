Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:05 | February 10 2018
15:05 | February 10 2018

Bako Sahakyan received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Bako Sahakyan received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

On 10 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA), personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk and officials accompanying them.

Issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict settlement and situation along the borders between Artsakh and Azerbaijani were on the discussion agenda.

The Artsakh Republic President reiterated adherence of the official Stepanakert to the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict under the aegis of the OSCE Minsk Group, underlying the necessity of restoring the full-fledged negotiation format and the participation of Artsakh in all the stages of the conflict’s settlement.

 

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook