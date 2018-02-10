On 10 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA), personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk and officials accompanying them.

Issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict settlement and situation along the borders between Artsakh and Azerbaijani were on the discussion agenda.

The Artsakh Republic President reiterated adherence of the official Stepanakert to the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict under the aegis of the OSCE Minsk Group, underlying the necessity of restoring the full-fledged negotiation format and the participation of Artsakh in all the stages of the conflict’s settlement.

