Tavush governor: ‘European Union to invest 8 million euro in Yenokavan development’

On February 6 at a press conference governor of Tavush Hovik Abovyan answering the question on creating jobs in the region, re-launching once powerful, but already idle factories of Soviet times, said that the cattle-breeding farms of the Choratan village in the province were privatized, they were able to contact the owner, a certain amount of community property was provided to the newly opened textile enterprise, “Tavush Textile” can be a good example for businesses that do not currently operate.

He added: “We are thinking about intensive tourism development. Nowadays Yenokavan has become one of the business cards in Tavush province, which has won 8 million euro grant from the European Union, and that 8 million would be invested in Yenokavan for infrastructure development, in general, for tourism development. We are making all efforts to increase employment, an ease the social burden”.

The governor added that there is a lack of employees in the Tavush province which is concerning. He brought the examples of the factories of “Tavush Textile” Choratan and Artsvaberd villages, where they transport employees from neighboring villages by buses and cars.

Voskan SARGSYAN