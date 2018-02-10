After football career I might become a lawyer: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The Facebook page of London “Arsenal” has posted a video entitled “Mikipedia”, where Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan answers, how accurate is the information about him in “Wikipedia” .

– Is it true that you are from a “football” family?

– Yes, my mother works in the Football Federation and my sister is in UEFA.

– Is it true that you have had a practice in Sao Paulo when you were 14?.

– It is true that I was in Brazil. I was training in Sao Paulo, when I was 13. I was training with Hernanes Anderson, who played in the “Inter”, “Juventus” and “Lazio”. As far as I know he is in China now.

-Is it true that if you did not become a football player you would become a sprinter?

-That is not true.

– You were the footballer of the year in Armenia in 2009, and then from 2011 to 2017. And what happened in 2010?

-They just had changed the rules and rewarded players in the Armenian league.

– It is true that as a child you dreamed of becoming a lawyer?

– Yes, it was one of my dreams, but it is not late, and maybe after football career, I will work as a lawyer.