Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 14:09 | February 11 2018
14:09 | February 11 2018

Precipitation predicted

Precipitation predicted

In the Republic

In the daytime of February 10, on 15 no precipitation is predicted. On February 11-12 in separate regions, on the second half of the daytime of 13, on 14 in most regions from time to time precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On February 12 the air temperature will go up by 4-6 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of February 10, on 15 no precipitation is predicted. On February 11-12 light and short rain is expected in separate places, on the second half of the daytime of 13 and on 14 from time to time rain is predicted.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Other

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook