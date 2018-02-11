Precipitation predicted

In the Republic

In the daytime of February 10, on 15 no precipitation is predicted. On February 11-12 in separate regions, on the second half of the daytime of 13, on 14 in most regions from time to time precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On February 12 the air temperature will go up by 4-6 degrees.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of February 10, on 15 no precipitation is predicted. On February 11-12 light and short rain is expected in separate places, on the second half of the daytime of 13 and on 14 from time to time rain is predicted.