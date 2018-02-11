Artsakh issue has only one solution: negotiation: Armen Sargsyan

“The Artsakh issue has only one solution: negotiation. I do not think that anyone should doubt it. The only way is to resolve the issue through negotiations, and it is clear”, after the meeting with the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Armen Sargsyan nominated by the Republican Party for the post of the President of the Republic of Armenia told during the interview.

It is a very important meeting for me today. I had a long and interesting conversation with the President of the Republic of Artsakh. Both on politics and the work of the OSCE Minsk Group. Especially that the co-chairs are in Stepanakert today, it was very interesting for me to hear from the President and his colleagues personally about the negotiations, issues, get acquainted with the life in Artsakh, the economy and successes”, noted Armen Sargsyan, wishing that the Artsakh Republic continues to succeed together with Armenia and the Diaspora.

Armen Sargsyan noted that he had visited Artsakh both before being a prime minister and in the Soviet times, just, as he says, at that time perhaps there was no interest in him.

Touching upon the agenda issues of Artsakh, he pointed out the sphere of education: “And it is not only in Artsakh but also in Armenia. I will visit Artsakh educational institutions to get acquainted with those in more detail”.

Davit ABAGHYAN