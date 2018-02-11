Arman Abovyan: ‘The more we are ready for war, the more the war will be postponed’

Political scientist Arman Abovyan considers the transfer of presidential elections in Azerbaijan as a result of the internal confusion generated in the Azerbaijani political establishment. The political analyst noted: “Money is gone, internal forces are in conflict with each other: open and hidden”. He says the worse the economic situation in Azerbaijan, the more anti-Armenian, nationalist statements in Azerbaijan will be activated. He refers to the Azerbaijani President’s statements voiced at the congress of the “Yeni Azerbaijan” party.

Let us remind that Aliyev had stated their goal is to return Zangezur and Yerevan. “This man promotes the idea of the annihilation of the Armenian nation”, said the speaker adding that such an ambition is typical of the nomadic nation. He noted that this is not a policy declared by marginalized individuals, but a state policy.

And he has no doubts that by fall the economic situation in Azerbaijan will worsen. According to him that is why Aliyev decided not to risk.

Judging by all this, Arman Abovyan says Azerbaijan is not ready to solve the issue in any way: “The main purpose of the neighboring state is not the solution to the disagreement or conflict. They have a clear plan to completely eliminate the Armenian factor. I believe we should not treat it with humor. We should treat it seriously and draw conclusions. I am sure that the Armenian authorities have made those conclusions, make and will make”. According to him, the evidence for the authorities’ conclusions is the official Yerevan’s response.

Besides, he said, we have to raise the issue on all international platforms, to say that we have no territorial dispute with Turkey and Azerbaijan, it is a matter of survival, it is the 21st century, but there are obvious fascist statements. He understands that Armenia realizes it is impossible to come up with outcomes through dialogue, and that the Armenian side tries to solve the issue on diplomatic, political platforms. But what to do? War is the alternative. “If we do not want to completely disappear, we must fight”. At the same time, he considers it normal that the Armenian side does not go for war. He says we should continue to work more actively on international platforms. “The only solution is always to be ready for war. We constantly need to be ready for the possibility of war: war not for territories but for existence. We have no other alternatives. Thank God, we realize that. The more we are ready for war, the more the war will be postponed”, said the speaker.

Nelly GRIGORYAN