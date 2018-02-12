‘We notice nothing tangible’: Iran’s ambassador on Armenia bridging EAEU and Iran

“The Iranian side has not noticed anything tangible”, referring to the question whether what has been the role of Armenia as a connecting country in the trade and economic relations between Iran and the EAEU, stated Iran’s ambassador to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sajadi at the meeting with students. “If you have noticed, let us know”, he added addressing the student who asked the question.

Touching upon the Artsakh conflict, the ambassador said: “We realized the upcoming consequences of the war, so we took steps to establish peace in Armenia. Today Armenia should not allow its peace to get shattered”.

Seyed Kazem Sajadi stressed: “Iranians visit here because Armenia is in a peaceful situation. That peace has been achieved with difficulty, it must be preserved”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN