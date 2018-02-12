Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:42 | February 12 2018
German TV channel on Aliyev’s election campaign

German second TV channel touched upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statements made recently during his election campaign. “Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the Armenian capital Yerevan in one of his speeches during his election campaign, thus causing the anger of the neighboring country.

“Yerevan is historically our region and we, Azerbaijanis, must return it”, Aliyev has noted. That expression is “absurd and senseless”, stated Armenian Parliament Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov, adding that it proves that Azerbaijan is not ready for a peaceful way to resolve the decades-old conflict with the neighbor.

