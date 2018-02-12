Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:09 | February 12 2018
18:09 | February 12 2018

No precipitation predicted

No precipitation predicted

In the Republic

In the daytime of February 12, on 15-17 no precipitation is predicted, on the second half of the daytime of 13, at night of 14 in most regions, in the daytime of 14 in Syunik and Artsakh from time to time precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

The air temperature will not change considerably.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of February 12 and 14, on 15-17 no precipitation is predicted, on the second half of the daytime of 13 and at night of 14 from time to time rain is predicted.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Other

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook