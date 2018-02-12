No precipitation predicted

In the Republic

In the daytime of February 12, on 15-17 no precipitation is predicted, on the second half of the daytime of 13, at night of 14 in most regions, in the daytime of 14 in Syunik and Artsakh from time to time precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

The air temperature will not change considerably.

In Yerevan

In the daytime of February 12 and 14, on 15-17 no precipitation is predicted, on the second half of the daytime of 13 and at night of 14 from time to time rain is predicted.