Ara Babloyan to leave for Moscow on a working visit

On February 13-15, the delegation headed by the RA NA President Ara Babloyan will be in Moscow on a working visit. The RA NA deputies Hermine Naghdalyan, Artashes Geghamyan, the RA NA Chief of Staff-Secretary General Ara Saghatelyan are in the delegation.

Within the framework of the visit the delegation will have meetings with the RF FA Council of Federation Chairperson Valentina Matvienko and the Chairman of State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin. In the State Duma Ara Babloyan will take part in the opening of the exhibitions dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation and the 300th anniversary of Nor/New Nakhijevan and Russia Armenian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church.