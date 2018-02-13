Azerbaijan to hinder adding the number of monitoring missioners on Artsakh border: political scientist

“They work towards excluding the use of force on the border, instead of working towards Artsakh conflict resolution seriously”, explained Alexander Iskandaryan, referring to the regional visit of the OSCE Minsk Group.

He thinks no essential changes should be expected in the forthcoming year as well.

Commenting on the fact, that the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on adding the number of the OSCE monitoring missioners on Artsakh border by 7 in Krakow, in January, Mr. Iskandaryan mentioned: “I do not think the addition of the number of the missioners can shift the situation seriously. Initially, they should have spoken about such a quantity which would have allowed to take steps towards undertaking an investigation. Besides that, Azerbaijan will hinder the addition of the number of the missioners on the border.”

As stated by the political scientist, it is clear to all which side opens a fire and why: “And there are no tools for suppressing Azerbaijan, neither political nor economic.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN