Syrian forces shoot down Turkish UAV in Afrin – IRNA

Syrian Democratic Forces downed Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Afrin city, northern Syria. Reports IRNA.

According to the Syrian media, the Turkish drone has been shot in northwestern Aleppo.

The Turkish army has launched operation ‘Olive Branch’ in Afrin with the aim of driving Kurdish groups out of Afrin. According to Turkish media, 6,000 Turkish military men are participating in the operation.

The Ankara government said the aim of the military operation is to destroy Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), Syrian Kurdish armed group YPG and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

The Turkish officials have announced that they respect the territorial integrity of Syria and that the military units of that country will leave the region after suppressing the armed Kurdish groups.