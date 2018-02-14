Armenia’s presidential candidate takes ‘Tetris’ to ‘Synopsis’ to show to students: ‘I am one of you’

RPA-suggested presidential candidate, Armen Sargsyan, was in “Synopsis” company. He was first and foremost represented to the educational programs, how many students they had, what programs they worked on. The director of “Synopsis” company, Hovik Musayelyan said that “they receive the best vocational education here, it is not necessary to go to Harvard for that.” Armen Sargsyan made a joke: “No, they do not need it, let them go and read lectures there.”

Mr. Sargsyan assured the students that the path they have chosen is a right path. When they said that the students cherished great expectations from Mr. Sargsyan, the latter responded: “And I have expectations from them.” He said he had come to this company to hand an accreditation for accepting him in that “club”.

Armen Sargsyan noted that although he was a physician by profession, he was engaged in mathematical modeling years ago: “As a hobby, we had models in the field of recursive functions together with a few colleagues, and then also games. I have brought one of them to show you, that I have been like you back then, I am one of you.”

He said he was one of the co-founders of world famous ‘Tetris’ game system: “You will get surprised, it is a floppy disc, do you remember such a thing?” He had brought “Nintendo” game of the 80s with him.

Armen Sargsyan asked the students – do you have any question to me from algorithm theories? He said if you feel any difficulty, call me, I will try to help you, it is my profession.

In another classroom, Armen Sargsyan asked the students – what do you plan to do after graduation? Is there a person who plans to leave Armenia? The students responded they wanted to work here. They said there are big job opportunities in Armenia as well if they wanted to leave Armenia, then for educational purposes. Armen Sargsyan also asked how many of them worked in “Synopsis”. All of the students raised their hands. Mr. Sargsyan was surprised: “You both study here free of charge and receive a salary? Well done!”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN