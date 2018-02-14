Armenia Start-up Academy: first graduates from 12-week programme

Eleven graduates of the EU-supported Armenia Start-up Academy presented their start-ups in early February. The presentations marked the end of the first phase of this educational programme, which is implemented through the EU-funded “Support to SME Development in Armenia” (SMEDA) project.

During the Academy’s 12-week programme, the Armenian entrepreneurs took part in 43 seminars and lectures and engaged in over 150 individual meetings with mentors.

The start-ups worked on their ‘going to market’ strategy, gained practical knowledge through constant cooperation with entrepreneurial assistants, established new networks of collaboration and strong links with mentors, and received some investment offers.

The Armenia Start-up Academy is now starting a second phase of admissions.

The EU4Business SMEDA project supports the improvement of the business and investment climate for SMEs in Armenia. It aims to strengthen the private sector, support SME coordination mechanisms, and foster links between research institutions and the private sector, as well as providing access to finance for SMEs.