Armen Sargsyan on Yerevan City Council scandal: ‘Any violence not acceptable to me’

Journalists asked Armen Sargsyan to reflect on yesterday’s scandal in the City Council when the ruling Republican Party members beat “Yerkir Tsirani” party members. Armen Sargsyan replied he was not familiar with the situation, inasmuch as he was in Gyumri, devoting himself to the pains, successes and the history of that city.

He informed he will meet with President Serzh Sargsyan in the near future.

As regards the scandal in the City Council, he said: “Any violence is not acceptable to me. I am a kind of person who always wants to build a dialogue towards the logic of discussion. Any human violence is unacceptable to me.”

Asked what expectations people had from him, Armen Sargsyan replied the expectations are different. There are people who want a change and there is a vast mass which does not believe in changes. They think – whoever it is, s/he will not be able to do anything: “This is the most painful thing to me, inasmuch as change takes place when the society, the citizen regards him or herself a citizen. I understand the reasons, but do not think it is a reason for the people to say – it is not possible to do anything.”

He said, if we go back to 1988-89, the country where we lived was different – a huge empire, a massive army, KGB, who would think this country would vanish years forward, but the change took place.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN